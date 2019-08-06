Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Stake In Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Was Has Lifted; Millennium Management Cut Its Starbucks (Call) (SBUX) Stake by $3.72 Million as Stock Rose

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 50,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, down from 191,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 2.63 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $66.82 lastly. It is down 5.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% or 42,600 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Associates Inc invested in 48,670 shares. Cullinan Associate holds 161,675 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Edge Wealth Lc accumulated 318 shares. 12,825 are held by Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt. Capwealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.99% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Associated Banc has 0.32% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 73,541 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 0.76% or 43,583 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 0.92% or 18,376 shares. Hendershot Investments has 79,273 shares. Alpha Windward Limited stated it has 2,770 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust Com invested in 43,593 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.02 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 70,284 shares to 118,221 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLY) by 370,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $8.43 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of stock or 169,096 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,370 activity. La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Thursday, August 1.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 329,892 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $60.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 273,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,844 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc owns 1.04 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.15% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Claar Advisors Ltd holds 166,000 shares. 400 were reported by Tompkins Fin Corporation. Amer Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Jacobs Levy Equity, a New Jersey-based fund reported 480,573 shares. 94 are held by Tru Communications Of Vermont. Proshare Ltd Liability Co reported 4,072 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 26,834 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 39,659 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 52,680 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Limited Company invested in 25,696 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Adirondack Rech & Mngmt holds 0.37% or 7,509 shares in its portfolio.