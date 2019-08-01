Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Position in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Increased by $6.30 Million; Par Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Stock Rose

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 4.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32 million, down from 7.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 15.57M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 1.68 million shares traded or 73.58% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

