Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Maintains Position in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR); Smith Moore & Company Position in Netflix (NFLX) Has Decreased by $430,760

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 2,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.42% or $41.4 during the last trading session, reaching $321.04. About 16.77M shares traded or 186.65% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.43. About 204,646 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 22/05/2018 – IG ANALYSIS: Spirit AeroSystems, US Bank Pay Minimal Concessions; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 127,217 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $43.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 579,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38M shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Etrade Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 4,930 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 260 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 0.04% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 35 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 6,509 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,114 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 7,480 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Valueworks Lc reported 4.49% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 29 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 1,190 shares. Truepoint has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 220,328 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 5,407 shares. Koshinski Asset reported 1,581 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Essex Investment Communication Ltd owns 25,468 shares. 373,931 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Valiant Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 209,100 shares. Ems Limited Partnership reported 546,870 shares. California-based Telos Cap Management has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Huntington National Bank & Trust has 86,859 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 7,470 shares to 63,938 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Mun Bd Infrstrctr Fd (DMB) by 26,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.