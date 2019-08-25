Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Increases Stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA); Costco Whsl (COST) Stake Maintained by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 616,277 shares traded or 24.94% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 64,924 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72M, up from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk

Since August 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13.48 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $276,160 was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 8,099 shares. Loomis Sayles LP accumulated 315,923 shares. Century Cos Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 47,726 shares. Sir Management Limited Partnership reported 1.16% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Bb&T Llc stated it has 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 101,465 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 96,209 shares stake. 575 are held by Captrust Advisors. Vanguard reported 6.21M shares stake. Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 4,900 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0% or 24,680 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 34,157 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 91,721 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 48,721 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 94,200 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 72,095 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $134.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 139,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 98,751 shares. Mu Com Ltd has invested 3.74% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.53% or 12,000 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp owns 115,061 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research holds 624,868 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank has 0.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,407 shares. 6,674 are held by Kingfisher Cap Limited Co. Service Automobile Association holds 0.16% or 256,370 shares. Barr E S & invested in 3,164 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 805,490 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.47% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc has 13,730 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 9,970 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 72,437 were reported by Advsrs Asset Inc. The Florida-based Provise Gru Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

