Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Increases Holding in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF); Sirios Capital Management LP Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 24,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 42,593 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 67,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 3.26 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 331,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 633,352 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.22M, up from 302,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $200.32. About 155,027 shares traded or 29.90% up from the average. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 256,143 shares to 496,179 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 28,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Look Out For – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – NXPI – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shoe Carnival, LGI Homes, and Unifirst Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Has UniFirst Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself? – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Earnings Winners: SNX and UNF Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 2,009 shares. 2,103 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Victory Capital Management invested in 0.19% or 549,351 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Morgan Stanley holds 61,702 shares. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 30,002 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 84,041 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 96,768 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Tru owns 1,320 shares. Blackrock holds 2.23 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 3,275 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 744,247 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 579,761 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $469.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 139,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).