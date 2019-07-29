Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding by $6.30 Million; Market Value Declined; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 439,898 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 2.28 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Co Ltd Com reported 1.07M shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,132 shares. 41,669 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Polar Asset Partners Inc accumulated 0.58% or 509,310 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP reported 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ellington Gp Limited holds 0.18% or 18,900 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,658 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks stated it has 37,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Beech Hill Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 110,869 shares or 3.53% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Inc invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Farmers & Merchants has invested 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 10,643 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 273,924 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.97 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 273,874 shares to 216,844 shares, valued at $65.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 156,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,526 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.