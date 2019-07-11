Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Holding in Xinyuan Real Estate Co LTD (XIN) Has Trimmed by $7.82 Million as Stock Declined; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lowered Position in Paychex (PAYX) by $583,800

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 1.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 27,011 shares traded. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has declined 18.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical XIN News: 20/03/2018 – JGR Capital Distributes a Research Note on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN); 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Contract Sales Up About 10%; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Xinyuan’s Proposed USD Notes ‘B(EXP)’; 30/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO – FOR 2018, EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN CONTRACT SALES OF ABOUT 10% & INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 26/03/2018 – JINGRUI HOLDINGS -ACQUISITION OF 100% OF BEIJING ZHONGGUAN YAYUAN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT AND 100% OF BEIJING ZHONGGUAN XINYUAN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT; 26/03/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE REPORTS COOPERATION WITH TENCENT COMPUTER; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Rev $174.1M; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarterly Dividend for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate: Samuel Shen, Hao Gao Appointed to Board

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,652 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 93,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 471,540 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%

More notable recent Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Management Change – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 23, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xinyuan Real Estate: 3 Reasons To Stay Long – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 75,947 shares to 341,997 shares, valued at $17.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Mgmt Ltd invested in 204,178 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Sei Invs reported 95,380 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel owns 7,672 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prtn Limited Liability invested in 119,200 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt has 0.27% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 17,306 shares. Steinberg Asset Management holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 114,582 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Drexel Morgan And reported 6,890 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management reported 557,113 shares. Jane Street Limited holds 0.01% or 57,471 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.68% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 13,562 shares. Invest House Limited Liability reported 146,855 shares. Dean Investment Associate Llc owns 36,742 shares. The Illinois-based Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Raymond James Tru Na reported 81,488 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $6.43 million activity. Shares for $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12. 50,000 shares were sold by MUCCI MARTIN, worth $3.62 million on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 09, 2019 – Paychex Inc (PAYX) CEO & President Martin Mucci Sold $1.7 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paychex declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 26, 2019 : GIS, PAYX, INFO, BB, UNF, ATU, SCHN – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Paychex, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.