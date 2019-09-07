Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Holding in Xinyuan Real Estate Co LTD (XIN) Has Trimmed by $7.82 Million; As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Holder Paragon Capital Management Lowered Position by $348,684

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 125,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 1.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07M, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 68,658 shares traded. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has declined 4.99% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical XIN News: 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate: Huai Chen, Steve Sun to Resign From Board; 15/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD – BOARD WELCOMES APPOINTMENTS OF SAMUEL SHEN AND HAO GAO AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – JINGRUI HOLDINGS -ACQUISITION OF 100% OF BEIJING ZHONGGUAN YAYUAN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT AND 100% OF BEIJING ZHONGGUAN XINYUAN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Contract Sales Up About 10%; 15/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD – HUAI CHEN AND STEVE SUN WILL RESIGN AS DIRECTORS OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Net Income Up 15% to 20%; 30/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO – FOR 2018, EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN CONTRACT SALES OF ABOUT 10% & INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Rev $174.1M

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,962 shares to 90,782 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 33,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.