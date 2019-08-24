Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Upped Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) by $6.30 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Karp Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 7,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 2.78 million shares traded or 172.09% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc. by 4.04 million shares to 8.53 million shares, valued at $1.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 273,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,844 shares, and cut its stake in Switch Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc owns 559,125 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested in 0.01% or 7,068 shares. Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 4,178 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 13,464 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 14,883 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wright Serv invested in 5,165 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 0.06% or 15,405 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Inc stated it has 1,115 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs reported 1.15 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 18,029 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 9,300 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 350 shares. Ifrah Fincl Ser holds 0.2% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 5,721 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,904 shares.

