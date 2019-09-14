Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Upped Marathon Pete Corp. (MPC) Position by $118.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Valuation Rose, Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Has Increased Holding

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 87,356 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, up from 83,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp. (MPC) by 152.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 3.56M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.08 million, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78M shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement reported 12,972 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 402,588 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brinker accumulated 38,157 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 12,155 shares. 1.18 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 0.52% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fukoku Mutual Life holds 1,400 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 3,492 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 6,160 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt owns 1,200 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,604 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Cumberland Prns has 127,895 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.11% or 140,013 shares. Hollencrest invested in 1,277 shares. Commerce Bankshares holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 28,881 shares.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 309,906 shares to 323,446 shares, valued at $60.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nio Inc. by 3.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).