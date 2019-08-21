Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Upped Its Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) Position by $50.65 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 331,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 633,352 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.22M, up from 302,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $204.58. About 39,040 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 24.38M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 11/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 10 (Table); 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO BROADLY PULL BACK FROM CERTAIN MARGIN LENDING; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BofA European Investment Bank Co-Head Bob Elfring to Retire; 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Avenue Management Limited Liability reported 30,002 shares. Tpg (Sbs) Advsrs reported 1.91% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Cwm Lc has invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). 28,637 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Victory has invested 0.19% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Bogle Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership De invested in 0.41% or 34,966 shares. The Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 0.19% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has 106,825 shares. Principal Gp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 134,957 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc owns 89,405 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & reported 41,245 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) or 220,955 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,934 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 370 shares.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 139,388 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $109.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 127,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 19,828 shares. Mathes reported 47,501 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 751,965 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated reported 1.77 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.8% or 191,996 shares. Whitnell reported 7,426 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 16.89 million shares. Brave Asset Mngmt invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.9% or 468,745 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 2.50 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6.09% or 744,683 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest Management has 0.44% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Palouse Capital Management Inc reported 1.5% stake. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.1% or 7,266 shares in its portfolio.