Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Upped Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position by $2.50 Million as Stock Declined; As Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Market Valuation Rose, Frontfour Capital Group Lowered Position by $11.04 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 285,384 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 118,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,901 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 289,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $103.07. About 154,660 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS CONFIDENT WILL ACHIEVE 2018 YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – FITCH RATES MARRIOTT’S SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – ILG MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S FOLLOWING MARRIOTT PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESTATED 2017 REPORTED FINL RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 15/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.40/SHR; 01/05/2018 – ILG HOLDER FRONTFOUR SUPPORTS ACQUISITION BY MARRIOTT VACATIONS; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N IN LEAD TO CLINCH MERGER DEAL WITH ILG INC ILG.O; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Net $36M; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 934,646 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 101,465 shares. Epoch Prns holds 0.1% or 287,968 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 16,936 shares. Highline Management Limited Partnership holds 936,400 shares or 4.59% of its portfolio. 6,142 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc has 0.08% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated has 0.05% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 64,923 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Point72 Asset Management LP reported 94,200 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp reported 31,470 shares. Hartford Financial invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 156,980 shares to 588,526 shares, valued at $112.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 139,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.R. Grace Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on April 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Announces 2019 FCC Catalysts Pricing Actions NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 4,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc owns 3,549 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 8,300 shares. Moreover, Kirr Marbach & Ltd Company In has 1.65% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 72,603 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 16,745 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 1,900 shares. Fiera Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 26,581 shares. Northern Tru invested in 901,565 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 149,032 shares stake. Victory Incorporated holds 0.06% or 277,667 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Co owns 93,767 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 16 shares. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.07% or 2,163 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 134,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) CEO Stephen Weisz on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CopperWynd Resort & Club, in Scottsdale’s Living Desert, is Aqua-Aston Hospitality’s First Managed Resort in Arizona – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vail Resorts Is A Long-Term Buy – Cramer’s Lightning Round (10/8/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 09, 2018.