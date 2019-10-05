Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Trimmed Its Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Holding as Market Value Declined; Granite Point Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev (NOG) by 62.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 1.90 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 7.18M shares traded or 9.09% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 19,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 69,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,012 shares, and cut its stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 194,118 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $55.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 343,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).