Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Trimmed Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $10.04 Million as Shares Declined; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Stake by $74.79 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 139,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.87 million, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 1.87M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.67. About 424,109 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 16,762 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 674,452 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company owns 4,984 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited stated it has 6,231 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc accumulated 47.15M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Srb holds 0.07% or 10,069 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Raymond James Na owns 11,207 shares. Ycg Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,769 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Co reported 394,090 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Eastern National Bank & Trust owns 135,670 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Sit Invest Associate invested in 0.01% or 5,025 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SNX vs. CTSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.04 million shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $85.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 865,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 73,724 were accumulated by Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. 84,169 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset owns 177,091 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 515,727 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Emory University has 28,287 shares. Lazard Asset Management reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 375,076 shares. Westfield Mngmt Co Lp holds 316,540 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16.86M shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 1.52M were reported by Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 15,680 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.01% or 561 shares. Cap invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).