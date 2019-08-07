Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Veracyte (VCYT) by $68.55 Million as Share Value Rose; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Cut Suncor Energy (SU) Position by $781,056

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 24,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 267,210 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, down from 291,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 3.18M shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) by 77.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 2.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 809,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, down from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 400,441 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. Shares for $145,364 were sold by Anderson Bonnie H on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 446,684 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 5,888 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 33,900 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 121,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Management Limited holds 300,303 shares. C M Bidwell And Ltd has 0.1% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 4,045 shares. Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 36,501 shares. 409,584 are held by Prudential Inc. 596,900 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Inc accumulated 18,042 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 455 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Cadence Capital Management Lc owns 120,183 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Communication accumulated 85,015 shares. Friess Associate Ltd has invested 0.29% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.62M for 11.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 1.11 million shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $26.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 164,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).