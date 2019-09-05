Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Lifted Its Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) Position by $50.65 Million as Stock Price Rose; Rivulet Capital Has Raised Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $2.07 Million as Valuation Declined

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 2.32 million shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 331,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 633,352 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.22 million, up from 302,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $195.32. About 106,159 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 139,388 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $109.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdvwireless Inc. by 116,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 786 shares. Voya Lc accumulated 6,045 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 762 shares. 11,145 are held by First Republic Invest Mngmt. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company holds 0.03% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) or 3,418 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 211,162 shares. 11,022 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ls Investment Limited Liability Co reported 861 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 20,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 343,567 shares in its portfolio. Starr Int Incorporated stated it has 0.66% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.