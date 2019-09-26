Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Marathon Pete Corp. (MPC) by $118.26 Million as Valuation Declined; As Keysight Technologie (KEYS) Share Price Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Increased Position

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp. (MPC) by 152.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 3.56M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.08M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 396,324 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologie (KEYS) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 144,256 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96M, up from 139,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.72. About 23,851 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 804,487 shares to 712,022 shares, valued at $45.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Switch Inc. by 1.53M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,816 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:HDB) by 3,510 shares to 23,200 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Fin. (NYSE:GNW) by 201,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,727 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.