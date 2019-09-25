Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Decreased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position as Valuation Declined; Target (TGT) Holder First Allied Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Stake

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 68,267 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, up from 64,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 669,682 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 149,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.55 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.77. About 28,022 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 36,935 shares to 3,949 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 13,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,369 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 257,600 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $72.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 167,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp. (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40M for 18.14 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. 28,487 shares were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP, worth $1.85 million on Friday, August 23. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.