Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Cut Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Stake by $5.09 Million as Stock Rose; Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Position Maintained by Gates Capital Management Inc

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 127,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.86M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 869,239 shares traded or 40.10% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – DELIVERED EUR 100 MLN OF NET CUMULATIVE SYNERGY SAVINGS IN QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Ingenia 1.5T CX, Models 781261 & 781262 Product Usage: Indicated for use as; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS ON DEFIBRILLATORS: CONSENT DECREE IS MULTI-YR AFFAIR; 23/04/2018 – Early Monday, Swiss bank UBS reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings with net profit up 19 percent. Philips has also released its first quarter earnings; 12/03/2018 – Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE OVER 4 YRS, TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 19/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV BRIL.AS – THIS EARLY IN THE YEAR BRILL DOES NOT ISSUE A CONCRETE OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR END RESULT; 20/03/2018 – Food Lion Feeds Launches Meal Madness Social Media Campaign Among Food Bank Partners; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize extends SCAD option agreement, adopts additional commitments following shareholder feedback; 08/03/2018 – Philips selected by Partners HealthCare and Triad HealthCare Network to help reduce costs of at-risk patients

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 710,110 shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 35,000 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $47.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 57,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).