Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Boosted Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Position

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 437,521 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 60.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 96,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 61,949 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 158,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 9.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 112,328 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $115.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc. by 4.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.53M shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings.