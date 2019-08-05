Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Decreased Its Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Position by $5.09 Million as Stock Value Rose; Twitter (TWTR) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Increased Its Stake by $460,800

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.28% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.73. About 16.47 million shares traded or 23.12% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 127,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.86M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 462,596 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 27/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – PHILIPS ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 3.750% NOTES DUE 2022; 11/04/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 18/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV – OCCUPANCY RATE DROP EXPLAINED BY LOWER RENTED CAPACITY AT OIL HUB TERMINALS CAUSED BY A LESS FAVORABLE OIL MARKET STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Kennedy: KENNEDY: FALL RIVER WORKERS DESERVE BETTER FROM GOP & PHILIPS LIGHTING; 23/05/2018 – PHILIPS, TPV LICENSE PACT FOR AUDIO, VIDEO PRODS, ACCESSORIES; 06/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 19 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 27/04/2018 – KILL Food Lion to Expand Its Store Network in the Greater Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Columbia, S.C., Areas; 15/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Shareholders Approve Name Change to Signify NV; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 64 – Model no. 728231, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage:; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Non-Deal Roadshow Set By ABN AMRO for May. 8

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 11,700 shares to 12,379 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,842 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 10.96 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Lc holds 0.15% or 20,038 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Grp Llp reported 2.91 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Vestor Cap Limited Com holds 73,286 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 1,141 shares. New York-based Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 1.91% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 16,760 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 75,828 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Com owns 66,000 shares. 9,235 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 152,542 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.08% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 504 are owned by Carroll.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Twitter Stock Earnings Reaction Could Reward Options Bulls – Schaeffers Research” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Twitter Temporarily Goes Down, Becomes A Trending Hashtag Anyway – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Twitter Shares Are Higher Today – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips extends advanced automation capabilities on its EPIQ CVx cardiology ultrasound platform, making accurate exams faster and easier to conduct – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips ships two-millionth AED, helping to save lives across the globe – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exchange ratio for Philips’ 2018 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Philips (PHG) Reports Acquisition of Healthcare IT Business from Carestream Health – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 07, 2019.