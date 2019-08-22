Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Cut By $10.04 Million Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding; Palomar Holdings (PLMR) Shorts Increased By 240.83%

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 8.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 139,388 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc holds 1.52M shares with $109.87 million value, down from 1.66M last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $33.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 2.61 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) had an increase of 240.83% in short interest. PLMR’s SI was 57,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 240.83% from 16,900 shares previously. With 189,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s short sellers to cover PLMR’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 60,455 shares traded. Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 37,516 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 11,561 shares. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.79M shares. Robecosam Ag has 120,111 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4.55% or 1.08 million shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alps Advisors, Colorado-based fund reported 20,613 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 28,481 shares in its portfolio. Btc Capital stated it has 60,586 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,751 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Motco, Texas-based fund reported 68,773 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 17.28% above currents $61.29 stock price. Cognizant Technology Solutions had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 2. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, April 29 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Sunday, March 10. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M was made by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. The company has market cap of $803.57 million. The firm offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, hawaii hurricane, residential flood, and real estate investor. It has a 153.54 P/E ratio. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings.