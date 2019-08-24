Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF); Highlander Capital Management Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT) Trimmed by $374,517

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 3,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,065 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 34,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 331,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 633,352 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.22 million, up from 302,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $195.11. About 131,723 shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Virtu Ltd Liability holds 2,081 shares. Martin & Co Inc Tn invested in 0.67% or 14,395 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 2,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 60,935 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prns holds 1,305 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,552 shares. Starr Company holds 0.66% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 10,860 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Gemmer Asset Lc accumulated 44 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 5,800 shares. Parkside Fin Bank And Trust reported 26 shares.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 127,217 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $43.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc. by 4.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,901 shares to 36,887 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.