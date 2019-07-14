Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Boosted Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake by $6.30 Million; Stock Price Declined; Birchview Capital LP Has Upped Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) by $444,000

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 838,884 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 878,029 shares traded or 20.26% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “June 28th Options Now Available For Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intercept prices equity offerings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intercept reports additional data from late-stage study of OCA in NASH – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals Investors Strap In for a Wild Ride – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Inv Ma holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 52,740 shares. 174 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Nomura Hldgs invested in 0% or 2,800 shares. Voya Invest Llc stated it has 126,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 3,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 103,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 13,130 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability. Private Cap Advsr reported 0.26% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Blackrock Incorporated reported 1.95M shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Stifel Financial Corp invested in 2,329 shares or 0% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 50 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 6 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 12,031 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation owns 60,500 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.31% stake. The Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Communication has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Columbus Circle owns 101,292 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 4,162 shares. Westpac Banking holds 11,490 shares. 5,737 are held by Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc. Vanguard Gp Inc has 10.73 million shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Creative Planning has 4,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.15% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 2,857 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 103 shares.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.96 million shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdvwireless Inc. by 116,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).