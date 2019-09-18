Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Boosted Holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by $8.35 Million as Stock Value Rose; Boston Research & Management Continues to Hold Holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 6,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 59,773 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, up from 53,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 11.87M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 194,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.24 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 465,087 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Conversion SmarthPath to dStream for 1.5T, Model 781260 Product Usage:; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – ORDER BOOK CONTINUED TO INCREASE IN THE COURSE OF THE FIRST QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Buyback Program to Start |May 2, End Within 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize extends SCAD option agreement, adopts additional commitments following shareholder feedback; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize CEO Dick Boer retires; Frans Muller appointed as successor effective July 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize reports another strong quarter with operating income up 10.5% at constant exchange rates; 15/05/2018 – REG-Philips Lighting’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves company name change to Signify, appointment of Eelco Blok to Supervisory Board and 2017 dividend; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – DICK BOER WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO AS OF JULY 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated invested in 138,710 shares. Cap Investment Counsel owns 116,582 shares. Orca Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.36% or 4,258 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.84% or 34,773 shares in its portfolio. Bp Pcl reported 432,000 shares. Clark Cap Group Inc invested in 0.2% or 125,533 shares. Seabridge Limited Company holds 0.12% or 4,889 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc stated it has 81,437 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 533,579 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Intact Invest Incorporated reported 49,500 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 21,403 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Wms Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 105,072 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Co, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 22,356 shares.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $247.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

