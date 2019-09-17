Tpg-Axon Management LP Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Boosted by $2.27 Million; As Primoris Svcs Com (PRIM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding by $408,800

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp Com (PRIM) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 26,705 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559,000, down from 47,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 129,955 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Benefits to Include Revenue of About $660M for First 12 Months After Closing; 30/03/2018 – AMZN: Chaos at @amazon – they just fired most of their consultants and lobbyists. Bezos is rattled. – ! $AMZN; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.50 TO $1.70; 22/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Award Valued at $40 Million; 02/04/2018 – markets have a way of correcting abhorrent financial behavior, whether it’s big banks engaging in risky investing, countries borrowing well beyond their means, or presidents engaging in dopey trade wars and mindlessly attacking a private company (aka @amazon); 04/04/2018 – Discussing mkts and @amazon now @TeamCavuto @FoxBusiness; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS GETS 4 NEW MSAS W/ APPROX VALUE $63M

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company's stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 135,182 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington's Disease; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 365,347 shares. Amer stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 60,528 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 16,510 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc accumulated 365 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 31,621 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Co has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 2,840 shares. Orbimed Advsr Llc holds 1.46% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. Tekla Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 139,608 shares. Renaissance Llc holds 369,060 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Shanda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 30,332 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability owns 5,133 shares.

Analysts await Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PRIM’s profit will be $35.19M for 7.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Primoris Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 97.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PRIM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.36 million shares or 4.80% more from 36.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 205,933 shares in its portfolio. 80,200 are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). 68,233 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 301,189 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Com LP has 0.04% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 936,859 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 1.22% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 325,288 shares in its portfolio. Peconic Prtn Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Legal And General Gp Plc owns 16,927 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Incorporated has 3,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). 3.25 million were accumulated by Van Berkom Associate. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 2.45M shares in its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc F by 6,200 shares to 16,273 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Reit (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 56,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS).