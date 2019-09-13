Tpg-Axon Management LP Raised Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holding by $2.27 Million; Next Century Growth Investors Position in Trex Company (TREX) Upped by $5.49 Million as Stock Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX) by 82.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 77,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 170,701 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.24M, up from 93,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Trex Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.5. About 176,842 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 80,906 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation owns 56,897 shares. Avoro Capital Ltd accumulated 684,000 shares or 1.06% of the stock. D E Shaw And reported 0.05% stake. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 940,175 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Tci Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 26 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 5,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Jane Street accumulated 4,898 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0% stake. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 100,312 shares. Boston Advisors Llc has 27,162 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 34,947 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 448 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 17,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Mngmt owns 5,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0% or 9,004 shares. Products Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.38% or 90,350 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) holds 0.21% or 286,780 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 4,218 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 0.01% or 5.42 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 5,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 194 shares. Sei Investments holds 10,486 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 59,945 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 13,816 shares to 39,788 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 102,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,029 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA).