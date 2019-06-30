Tpg-Axon Management LP Raised Its Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $5.40 Million as Share Price Declined; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Cut Position

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.44 lastly. It is down 5.12% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 2.30 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for Forxiga; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – MEAN EGFR WAS DECREASED AT 24 WEEKS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN VS PLACEBO IN STUDY; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR W/ HYPERKALAEMIA; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LUYE PHARMA WILL PAY $538M IN CONSIDERATION INCLUDING $260M IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CLOSURE OF TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR ADULTS W/ HYPERKALAEMIA; 29/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6200P FROM 6000P; 16/05/2018 – Emulate, Inc. and AstraZeneca Form Strategic Agreement to Work Side-by-Side on Organs-on-Chips Technology to Improve Prediction of Human Safety and Efficacy of Drug Candidates; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 11,200 shares. Lpl reported 0.01% stake. State Teachers Retirement reported 679,361 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 42,500 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 3,824 shares. Torray Ltd holds 290,064 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank stated it has 1,400 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Limited invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Swiss State Bank holds 0.08% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.08% stake. 156,753 were reported by Hightower Llc. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 1,488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fund Management invested in 0.1% or 98,088 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 35,674 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $963.34 million for 27.89 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.