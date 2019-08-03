Tpg-Axon Management LP Raised Its Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $5.40 Million as Market Value Rose; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Osterweis Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $2.53 Million

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 35,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 212,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, up from 177,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 683 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 263,129 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 18,165 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company reported 71,691 shares. Pension Serv holds 635,040 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp owns 1.23 million shares. U S Invsts invested in 0.24% or 6,896 shares. 17.17 million are owned by Bank Of New York Mellon. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 6,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cap City Fl has 0.98% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 31,893 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated has 0.88% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Roundview Capital holds 19,748 shares. Destination Wealth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Compton Cap Ri holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 11,474 shares. Farmers Trust holds 52,803 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SNX vs. CTSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 38,915 shares to 196,840 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,814 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 565,364 shares. Walleye Trading Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 216,692 shares. Axon Capital Lp, New York-based fund reported 157,300 shares. Quantbot Lp has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cordasco Finance Net reported 0.07% stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 1.72 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Asset Mgmt One stated it has 217,835 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Limited Liability holds 11,651 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.08% or 98,400 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meritage Portfolio Management invested in 132,912 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Scout Invs has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Quinn Opportunity Llc has invested 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).