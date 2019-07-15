Tpg-Axon Management LP Raised Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) as Share Value Declined

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 2.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 577,380 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Xerox Corporation (XRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Key Emerging-Market Stocks to Buy for Contrarian Investors – Investorplace.com” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Report: AT&T planning to enter Brazil mobile market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 17, 2018.

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on July, 19. TSU’s profit will be $57.88M for 34.23 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31 million shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $61.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.