Tpg-Axon Management LP Maintains Holding in Centene Del (CNC); Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Valuation Declined While Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Lowered Stake

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 61,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 390,146 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, down from 451,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 1.37M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 2.00M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 238,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fmr Limited Co holds 0.03% or 4.68M shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Llc stated it has 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Atria Invests Ltd Co invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 1.35M shares. Private Tru Na invested in 0.1% or 8,648 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited reported 2,640 shares. Numerixs Investment reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Westpac Corp reported 46,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.61% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 160,769 shares. Thomas White Interest reported 0.09% stake. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Creative Planning invested in 12,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Inc has 355,339 shares. Sivik Glob Healthcare Ltd has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 45,800 shares to 123,200 shares, valued at $13.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 197,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 37,640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 214,654 shares. Ameriprise has 2.70 million shares. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 513,065 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 8,708 shares. Etrade Cap Management Lc reported 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 4.75% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma reported 0.04% stake. Macquarie Gru owns 6.99 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 32,740 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 107,604 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1.76M shares. Earnest Prns Lc accumulated 208 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 456,643 shares stake.

