Tpg-Axon Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Rose; As Spok Hldgs (SPOK) Shares Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Increased Its Holding by $3.43 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Spok Hldgs Inc (SPOK) by 70.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 228,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 555,173 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.35M, up from 326,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Spok Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 48,390 shares traded. Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) has declined 11.33% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOK News: 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS-IF STEIN UNABLE TO SERVE TERM AS DIRECTOR, BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS MAY PROPOSE STEVEN MCINTYRE BE APPOINTED TO SERVE AS HIS SUCCESSOR; 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS – INTEND TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SPOK HOLDINGS REGARDING ITS INVESTMENT AND SPOK HOLDINGS’ BOARD STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TOTAL REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $161 MLN TO $177 MLN FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS, 5.1% HOLDER BRAESIDE ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS, LLC – ON APRIL 11, BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS ENTERED INTO NOMINATION, SUPPORT AND STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH SPOK HOLDINGS INC; 02/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS HOLDER BRAESIDE HAS NO PRESENT PLAN OR PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS HOLDER BRAESIDE HAS ENGAGED IN TALKS; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings and Braeside Investments Enter Nomination, Support and Standstill Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Spok Holdings 1Q EPS 3c; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings: Todd Stein Will Be Nominated as Candidate for Election to Board

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 16.37M shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg thinks an independent body resembling a sort of “Supreme Court” could fix some of Facebook’s problems; 28/04/2018 – Plan for EU digital tax on firms’ turnover draws sharp criticism; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAID TO SPEAK IN 24 HOURS; 13/04/2018 – Sen. John Thune: Preventing a Privacy Nightmare for Facebook Users; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Identity Crisis Looms; 02/05/2018 – These 4 things saved Facebook from its Cambridge Analytica scandal: @JimCramer; 07/05/2018 – Facebook considers offering paid ad-free subscription option, sources say; 20/03/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: British parliament summons #Facebook founder #MarkZuckerberg to explain claims that massive user; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Said to Testify Before House Committee on April 12 (Video); 12/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA SAYS HAD CONSTRUCTIVE AND OPEN DISCUSSION WITH FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 8,889 shares to 93,676 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,680 shares, and cut its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN).

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78 billion and $47.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.