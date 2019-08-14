Tpg-Axon Management LP Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $5.40 Million; Valuation Rose; As United Finl Banc (UBNK) Share Value Rose, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.40 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 4.41 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Finl Banc (UBNK) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The hedge fund held 278,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 378,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Finl Banc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $660.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 236,938 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 17/04/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – CHAIRMAN JACINTO L. NG, SR., ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO RETIRE; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $13.81M for 11.95 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bridgepoint Educ (NYSE:BPI) by 60,000 shares to 432,481 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 34,561 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.01% or 320,024 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. 11,850 were accumulated by Canandaigua Bancorporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,329 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication invested in 160,959 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 49,600 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 205,900 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 54,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 16,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Ironwood Investment Mgmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 43,294 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 148,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

