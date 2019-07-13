Tpg-Axon Management LP Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Position by $5.40 Million; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Holding

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 6.60M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CenturyLink Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Cut Bombshell At CenturyLink – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Date – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: A 100% Potential Return In 2 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Savings Bank accumulated 54,445 shares. Private Tru Na reported 0.03% stake. Madison invested in 0.1% or 474,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 8.05M shares in its portfolio. 18 are owned by Covington Mngmt. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 165,586 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ubs Oconnor Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 600,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Howe Rusling holds 0.59% or 286,264 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 77,029 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sigma Planning reported 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. $991,261 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd had sold 16.00M shares worth $254.40 million on Wednesday, January 16.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,430 were reported by Great Lakes Advsrs Llc. Capital Guardian Comm invested in 0% or 180 shares. Natixis reported 533,533 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.07% stake. 600 are held by North Star Invest Mngmt. Usa Fincl Portformulas invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 7,588 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.42 million shares. Clark Cap Group Inc Incorporated invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mcf Advsrs Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sun Life invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smith Moore reported 10,459 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 150 shares. Castleark Management Llc invested in 0.09% or 43,900 shares.