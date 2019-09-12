Tpg-Axon Management LP Increases Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT); Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stake Held by Tt International

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 186,435 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth invested in 1,200 shares. Elk Creek Ltd Llc accumulated 290,150 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 28,722 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation reported 0.02% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Century reported 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 87,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Third Security Ltd Llc accumulated 137,551 shares. Barclays Plc reported 157,165 shares. The Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa, a France-based fund reported 390,337 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 60,613 shares. 3,122 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Qs Limited Liability Company stated it has 90,450 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).