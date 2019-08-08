Tpg-Axon Management LP Increases Holding in Centene Del (CNC); Spf Beheer Bv Boosted Position in Flowserve (FLS) by $18.04 Million as Share Value Rose

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 7.30 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 400,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.78 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 1.59M shares traded or 61.17% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 20,756 shares. Westfield Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.15M shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Boys Arnold And Inc owns 5,674 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.21% stake. Kj Harrison Prtn owns 70,000 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Logan Inc invested in 0.09% or 33,979 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 166,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Whittier Trust accumulated 111 shares. Moreover, Cipher Cap LP has 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Arrowstreet Partnership owns 7,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 10,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Edgepoint Inv Group stated it has 7.92% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc The (NYSE:TJX) by 316,196 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $80.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc by 54,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,958 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Flowserve, Sees Sustained EPS Growth Through 2022 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Sanjay Chowbey as President, Aftermarket Services & Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WellCare to hire 300 in North Carolina – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 296 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Llc. 522 are held by Shamrock Asset Limited Com. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 22,023 shares. 45,180 are owned by Hartford Invest Mgmt. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,736 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 34,200 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 275,000 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 12,402 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,180 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 3,238 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Avalon Advisors Limited holds 6,302 shares. Thomas White Limited accumulated 0.09% or 9,200 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.24% or 44,822 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 70,717 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.