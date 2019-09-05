Tpg-Axon Management LP Increased Its Position in Centene Del (CNC) as Market Value Rose; As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Armistice Capital Has Decreased Its Stake

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.74 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.12 million, down from 5.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 1.22M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerecor Inc by 175,486 shares to 18.30M shares, valued at $106.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 532,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 earnings per share, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability reported 0.18% stake. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 398,275 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Fmr Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 897,343 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 314,083 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.06% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 60,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 192,340 shares. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Weiss Multi stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 75,400 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,578 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.