Tpg-Axon Management LP Holding In Centene Del (CNC) Was Boosted; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding Raised by Dsc Advisors Lp

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 4.35M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.81. About 422,077 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White International holds 0.09% or 9,200 shares. Holderness Investments Co has 5,650 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Meritage Port Mngmt accumulated 132,912 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 128,295 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.15% or 52,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Contravisory Mngmt reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 77,791 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 7,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 15,528 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 290,064 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 98,400 shares.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90 million and $544.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:DAL) by 210,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).