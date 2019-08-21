Tpg-Axon Management LP Holding in Centene Del (CNC) Has Boosted by $5.40 Million; Truepoint Lowered Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $15.53 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 635,761 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.24. About 948,018 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 14,157 shares to 217,257 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills National Bank & Co invested in 62,997 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Carlson Cap Mngmt reported 6,269 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Co Incorporated Al holds 70,269 shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The California-based Private Ocean Ltd Com has invested 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 3,618 shares. Wheatland Advisors holds 1.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,748 shares. Wellington Shields And Com Limited Com owns 15,696 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa stated it has 73,122 shares. 103,851 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Hawaii. Corda Investment Ltd Company has 4.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Phocas reported 7,106 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca owns 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,463 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 140,219 shares. 399,788 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has 0.15% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 20,300 shares. 2.42M were reported by Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 572,010 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 3.33 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Colony Gru Ltd Llc reported 187,883 shares. Viking Global Ltd Partnership has invested 1.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.04% or 33,878 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0.07% or 17.27M shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt reported 3.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associate has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 457 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 300 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 31,923 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

