Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Raised Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $5.40 Million as Stock Value Rose; M/I Homes (MHO) Holder Gratia Capital Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $972.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 142,755 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ)

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 2.78M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 183,660 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.18% or 1.02 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 0.57% or 8,000 shares. Vantage Inv Prtnrs Lc accumulated 197,024 shares. Asset Management One Limited owns 217,835 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 33.04 million shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 18,447 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Everence Cap Management has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thomas White Int Limited has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Archford Strategies Ltd owns 300 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenwich Wealth Llc reported 77,123 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Centene-WellCare merger is ahead of schedule, CEO says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 204,549 shares. 137,612 were reported by Prudential. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Gratia Capital Ltd Liability holds 55,686 shares or 5.69% of its portfolio. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Geode Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 333,847 shares. Shaker Invs Ltd Co Oh stated it has 11,400 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Lc, a California-based fund reported 243,289 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Victory Cap Incorporated reported 0% stake. Basswood Cap Ltd invested in 0.8% or 465,252 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited stated it has 10,304 shares.