Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Position by $5.40 Million as Valuation Rose; Q Global Advisors Has Cut Position in M/I Homes (MHO) as Market Valuation Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $972.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 55,883 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 1.22 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% or 103,477 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 192,389 shares. New York-based Epoch Invest Partners Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 26,884 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,334 shares. Cortland Assocs Incorporated Mo accumulated 635,111 shares or 5.45% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 606,514 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 0% stake. Rhenman & Asset Mngmt owns 1.24% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 200,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 70,717 shares. Advisor Lc owns 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 13,039 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,846 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership reported 10,000 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 1.37 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73M for 8.47 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 10,814 shares. Towle Company reported 1.10 million shares. 1.14M are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 83,777 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 766 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability owns 49,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 9,445 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 49,955 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource has 0.02% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 1.42 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 383,003 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,305 are held by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. 25,028 are held by Pub Sector Pension Board. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 20,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings.