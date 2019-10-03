Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Cut Facebook (FB) Position by $2.18 Million; Stock Value Rose; Southeastern Asset Management Upped Its Position in Realogy Holdings (RLGY) by $20.02 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 16.37M shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: TOOK CAMBRIDGE’S WORD DATA DELETED IN ’15; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Ret; 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Collins suggested Chris Cox, Facebook’s chief product officer, answer U.K. lawmakers’ questions on April 24; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to Appear at House Committee; 14/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS HOPES OTHER COMPANIES WILL FOLLOW FACEBOOK’S DECISION; 04/04/2018 – Facebook updates the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 20/03/2018 – PRIVACY COMMISSIONER LAUNCHES FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 13.18M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.41M, up from 10.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 1.66 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Llc owns 9,008 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 12,288 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 1.12M shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 41,561 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 901,468 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 455 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 140 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 106,303 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 731,290 shares. Eos Mgmt Lp reported 0.14% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 594,693 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $112.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc..

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares valued at $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Strategies reported 7,582 shares stake. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 1.40 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Willis Inv Counsel has 28,965 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Tributary Management Limited Liability invested in 5,450 shares. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellington Shields Ltd Com has 3,210 shares. Spinnaker invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guild Inv Mngmt owns 8,086 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. 3G Capital Partners LP invested in 56,194 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,029 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 24,285 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 21,138 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 630 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,466 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.