Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Cut Facebook (FB) Position by $2.18 Million; Share Value Rose; Castlight Health (CSLT) Position Has Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 126.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 253,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The institutional investor held 454,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 201,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 236,982 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $185.88. About 5.33 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of call and text data from Android phone users; 22/03/2018 – LIVE now on @CNBC: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg joins @JBoorstin now for an exclusive interview. Watch on CNBC TV and; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Is Able to `Collect Information From All of Us’; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 22/03/2018 – Data privacy/Facebook: access denied; 15/05/2018 – Facebook officials have now responded that Zuckerberg has no plans to do so; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE PANEL ASKS FACEBOOK FOR BRIEFING ON USER DATA; 07/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg discusses the discovery that almost half of male managers in the U.S. are afraid to do common work activities with women, on the Recode Decode podcast:; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica files for U.S. bankruptcy

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 121,600 shares to 511,200 shares, valued at $42.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 1.81M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold CSLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 74.41 million shares or 9.83% more from 67.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78B and $47.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.95 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.