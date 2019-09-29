Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) by $2.27 Million as Stock Value Rose; Motco Increased Its Southern Co. (SO) Holding by $419,100

Motco increased its stake in Southern Co. (SO) by 180.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,847 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $655,000, up from 4,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Southern Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.88M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 780,341 shares traded or 42.23% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S/T Bond Index Fd Admiral Shares (VBIRX) by 124,771 shares to 124,170 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,628 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs International Intrinsic Value Fd I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.