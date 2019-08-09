Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $5.40 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Strategic Advisors Increases Stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG)

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 1.35 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 853,798 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 06/03/2018 VC Circle: Exclusive: Aegon invests in online insurance aggregator Coverfox; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates AEGON’s Subord Callable Notes Due 2048 ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding Ltd. for GBP170 Million; 28/03/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.6 EUROS FROM 5.3 EUROS; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Aegon Usa Investment Buys New 2.6% Position in Ascent Capital; 06/04/2018 – Aegon publishes agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Lead to a Book Loss of About EUR 95 Million to Be Reported in 1H; 07/03/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.52% IN AEGON: AFM

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Highland Cap Limited Partnership invested in 5,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rampart Invest Management Lc holds 0.07% or 11,651 shares. Bokf Na owns 65,616 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 93,226 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 2.78 million shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 277,263 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.08% or 98,400 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Advisor Prtnrs Lc has 13,039 shares. Northern invested in 4.70 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 223,120 shares. 1,191 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Co Of America. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership owns 10,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

