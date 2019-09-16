Tpg-Axon Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT); Zynga (ZNGA) Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $6.07 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 28.00M shares traded or 37.79% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 259,917 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 309,296 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com owns 734,417 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.62% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 10,275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Services Inc holds 0% or 41 shares. 60,528 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co owns 1,677 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated owns 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 49,011 shares. Pictet Asset reported 1.12M shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 74,800 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 279,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Investment holds 2,511 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company owns 100,312 shares. The New York-based Rothschild And Asset Us has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

