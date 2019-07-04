Tpg-Axon Management LP Boosted Stake in Centene Del (CNC) by $5.40 Million; As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Valuation Rose, Oak Hill Advisors LP Cut by $5.29 Million Its Holding

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $709.38 million market cap company. It closed at $4.8 lastly. It is down 6.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rudman Errol M accumulated 9.12% or 254,400 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 11,200 shares. Highland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,903 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 24,672 were reported by Intrust Bancorp Na. Charter Trust has 4,059 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 8,090 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,940 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). D E Shaw And Company accumulated 2.60M shares. Smith Moore & Commerce has 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 10,459 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt owns 103,477 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Private Tru Na invested in 8,648 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,579 shares. Nomura Asset Management accumulated 71,886 shares.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 101,000 shares. Baillie Gifford holds 0% or 764,400 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,820 shares. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 1.87M shares. Sit Invest Associates Inc reported 0.09% stake. Westchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 456,729 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mariner Investment Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 149,715 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd holds 0% or 61,541 shares. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Prudential Plc owns 117,080 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.08 million shares. City Of London Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 3.24M shares. Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,500 shares.

