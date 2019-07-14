Tpg-Axon Management LP Boosted Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $5.40 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Lennar Corp. (LEN) Share Price Rose, Ulysses Management Increased by $980,000 Its Holding

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.80 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 4.63B shares to 486,942 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 861 shares. Macquarie Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 11,125 shares or 0.05% of the stock. World Asset Mgmt reported 19,413 shares stake. Cannell Peter B & holds 793,001 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Us Bank De holds 13,443 shares. Mufg Americas Holding reported 1,215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brave Warrior Ltd Llc owns 3.64M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gamco Et Al reported 0% stake. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 12,528 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,360 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 18,950 shares. The New York-based Marketfield Asset Ltd Llc has invested 1.96% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analyst: Beware LEN Stock Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.