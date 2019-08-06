TP Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital; Healthequity (HQY) Sellers Increased By 8.48% Their Shorts

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) had an increase of 8.48% in short interest. HQY’s SI was 5.09M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.48% from 4.69M shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 5 days are for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)’s short sellers to cover HQY’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.75% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 685,404 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board

In an analyst report sent to clients and investors on Tuesday, 6 August, Shore Capital reiterated their “Hold” rating on shares of TP Icap Plc (LON:TCAP).

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company has market cap of 1.61 billion GBP. The firm operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. It has a 50.05 P/E ratio. The Global Broking division provides professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange currency and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

More notable recent TP ICAP plc (LON:TCAP) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “TP ICAP Enters the Crypto Business to Trade Bitcoin Derivatives – Bloomberg” on June 16, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Money Is Flooding Out of London While the U.K. Bickers Over Brexit – Bloomberg” published on January 23, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “The Brexit Day That Wasn’t Leaves Britain Counting the Cost – Bloomberg” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about TP ICAP plc (LON:TCAP) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Tullett Prebon Says Brokers Sent Themselves Contacts, Then Quit – Bloomberg” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Scotiabank May Find Path to Exit Thanachart in Thai Bank Merger – Bloomberg” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.88% or GBX 2.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 285.3. About 107,097 shares traded. TP ICAP plc (LON:TCAP) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TCAP News: 04/04/2018 – TCAP: BARINGS TOTAL FINANCIAL COMMITMENT TO DEAL IS $235M; 04/04/2018 TCAP: BARINGS TO BECOME ADVISER IN SWAP FOR $85M HOLDER PAYMENT

Among 10 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. HealthEquity has $100 highest and $8000 lowest target. $88.40’s average target is 16.39% above currents $75.95 stock price. HealthEquity had 17 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the shares of HQY in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America maintained the shares of HQY in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. Barrington maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.