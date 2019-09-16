Toyota Motor (TM) Stake Held by 1832 Asset Management Lp; Woodmont Investment Counsel Holds Stake in At&T (T)

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 383.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 42,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 53,464 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62M, up from 11,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $136.66. About 194,977 shares traded or 40.80% up from the average. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 26/04/2018 – Toyota to invest $170 mln in Mississippi plant, create 400 jobs; 15/03/2018 – Uber In Talks With Toyota On Self-driving Tech Deal: Report — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Wagner® Brake Releases First-to-Market Pads for Popular Ford and Toyota Vehicles, Expands Total Product Offerings across VIO; 23/04/2018 – Global SUV Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Increasing Investments by Leading Auto Manufacturers Such as Jeep, Toyota & Honda – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc., Grant of Petition for Decision of; 15/03/2018 – Toyota, Uber in talks on self-driving tech – Nikkei; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 29/03/2018 – SUZUKI TO SUPPLY BALENO, VITARA BREZZA MODELS TO TOYOTA; 29/03/2018 – Dana Receives Multiple Supplier Excellence Awards from Toyota; 21/05/2018 – Toyota, BMW in Battle With South Africa Over New Support Plan

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 15,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 254,961 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54 million, up from 239,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 48,900 shares to 19,262 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 45,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,600 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 8,561 shares to 96,094 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.